UPDATE: Power has been restored, according to PG&E’s outage map.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 8,000 businesses and homes in southwest Bakersfield lost power Wednesday morning.

PG&E says at 7:15 a.m. an outage occurred impacting 7,854 customers. Power is expected to be restored at 11:45 a.m.

The cause is unknown. Heavy winds were blowing through different parts of the city.