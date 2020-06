BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Almost $750,000 was raised by 125 Kern County nonprofits through Give Big Kern, the Kern Community Foundation said Monday.

Give Big Kern is observed the first Tuesday in May as “One Day to Celebrate the Giving Spirit of Kern County,” and this year 3,122 donors gave a total of $738,518, the foundation said.

Since launched in 2016, Give Big Kern has raised more than $1.7 million.