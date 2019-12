Nearly 4,500 residents in the Bear Valley Springs area are without power, according to Southern California Edison.

The company has also reported outages for around 2,500 customers near Tehachapi as well as a handful of customers between Stallion Springs and Golden Hills. Crews have just started beginning work on fixing the outages, according to SCE.

To see the outage map, visit https://on.sce.com/2rLkPa8.