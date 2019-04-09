Updated: Power restored to Northeast Bakersfield customers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Updated: PG&E is reporting power has been restored to all customers.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Nearly 4,000 customers are without power due to an outage in Northeast Bakersfield, according to PG&E.

The outage, reported at 10:35 a.m., has affected a total of 3,835 customers and encompasses a large area southeast of the California Living Museum, with numerous neighborhoods north and south of Highway 178 in that area impacted.

PG&E reports a crew has been assigned to assess the outage.