Nearly 3,000 SoCal Edison customers without power in Bear Valley Springs due to Public Safety Power Shutoff

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 3,000 Southern California Edison customers in Kern County are currently without power due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

SoCal Edison is reporting that a total of 2,911 customers in the Bear Valley Springs area are without power. Power is expected to be restored by noon, according to the SCE website.

In addition, the company said an additional 4,012 customers in Kern County could have their power shut off soon as part of the PSPS event. According to the map on the website, the areas of Kern County under PSPS consideration are Tehachapi and near Delano.