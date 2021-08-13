Nearly 3,000 customers without power in central Bakersfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PGE_1529714880760.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers were without power Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield.

The outage impacting 2,868 customers was reported at 2:38 p.m. and PG&E said it had assigned a crew to the problem. A cause was not listed on the utility’s website.

PG&E estimated power would be restored by 5:45 p.m.

Traffic signals were out on Truxtun Avenue at H and Eye streets. Drivers are advised to use caution at those and other intersection where power is out and to treat them as four-way stops.

City spokesman Joseph Conroy said power was out at City Hall North and some services may be delayed. City Hall South and the Bakersfield Police Department weren’t affected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News