Nearly 3,000 customers without power in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers were without power Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield.

The outage impacting 2,868 customers was reported at 2:38 p.m. and PG&E said it had assigned a crew to the problem. A cause was not listed on the utility’s website.

PG&E estimated power would be restored by 5:45 p.m.

Traffic signals were out on Truxtun Avenue at H and Eye streets. Drivers are advised to use caution at those and other intersection where power is out and to treat them as four-way stops.

City spokesman Joseph Conroy said power was out at City Hall North and some services may be delayed. City Hall South and the Bakersfield Police Department weren’t affected.