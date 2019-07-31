Nearly 28,000 barrels of oil, water removed from Cymric oil seepage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cleanup efforts at an oil seepage have recovered nearly 28,000 barrels of oil and briney water from an oilfield near McKittrick.

Officials are calling it a “surface expression” in the Cymric oil field about 25 miles west of Bakersfield.

The Department of Fish and Game, just one of the agencies monitoring the cleanup, provided video of work on that “surface expression.”

Excavators are removing the tainted soil.

The oil field is one where pressurized steam is injected deep into the ground to pull up heavy crude oil in a process called enhanced oil recovery.

Chevron believes the oil is seeping through fissures in an abandoned oil well nearby.

State regulators say no wildlife is threatened, but they are now using propane-powered cannons at night to keep water fowl away from the site.

Officials also say no drinking water supplies have been adversely impacted.

Environmental groups are using the spill as a rallying point in their quest to move California’s economy away from fossil fuels.

Chevron says it is working on a solution to plug the leak.