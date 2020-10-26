Nearly 1,800 SoCal Edison customers without power near Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,800 Southern California Edison customers are currently without power just northwest of Tehachapi.

SoCal Edison said 1,794 customers near the Golden Hills area were impacted by the power outage. Power is expected to be restored by around 2 p.m. today., according to the SCE website. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

In addition, two customers in the Bear Valley Springs area are also currently without power because SoCal Edison is upgrading equipment in the area, according to the website. Power is expected to be restored for those customers by 5 p.m.

