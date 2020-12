BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 14,000 SoCal Edison customers in Kern County are under Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) consideration. According to SoCal Edison’s website, the effected areas are under consideration from Wednesday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 12 a.m.

Several other counties are under PSPS consideration as well, including SoCal Edison customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Visit www.sce.com/wildfire/psps for more information.