Nearly $11 million in funding approved for affordable housing project in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council on Tuesday approved nearly $11 million in funding for the Kern Housing Authority to assist in the construction of 40 affordable housing units.

The proposed new apartments are set for construction at the corner of N and 6th streets in central Bakersfield. The project would include the apartments, a manager’s unit, a common area, a community room for residents and other outdoor amenities.

The project is being funded through Measure N and is expected to begin at the start of next month, with completion expected in December.