BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers in east Bakersfield are currently without power due to an outage.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Company said 986 customers near Kern Medical have been without power since 1:36 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 4:45 p.m., according to the PG&E website.

The official cause has yet to be determined, but it may have been caused by a large structure fire on Miller Street within the outage area.