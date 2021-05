TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers in Taft are without power after strong winds blew a canopy into power lines.

The Kern County Fire Department said it, along with the Taft Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, is on scene at Wood Street and Lierly Avenue. The current estimated restoration time is 1:15 p.m., according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company.