NBCUniversal honors local park services coordinator Carlos Garcia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — NBCUniversal streaming service honored Carlos Garcia, local park services coordinator for the rapid response team at City of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks, as one of the top Parks and Recreation officials in the country on Tuesday.



In celebration of the sitcom Parks and Recreation becoming exclusively available to stream for free in its entirety on Peacock, the streaming service is recognizing five essential parks and recreation workers across the country, according to NBC.

NBC said Garcia was chosen for his tireless work and dedication to the community – in just one year, his team has removed 18 tons of trash in a nearby riverbed, repaired numerous irrigation heads, and replaced multiple restroom gates, making a huge impact on the safety and cleanliness of the city’s parks.



An interview between Garcia and actor Jim O’Heir, who played “Jerry Gergich” on Parks and Rec, is available to stream on Peacock on Treat Yo’ Self Day 2020 (Oct. 13), so viewers can learn about his inspiring story.