NBC’s ‘Dateline’ to air interview with convicted murderer Leslie Chance on Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance, who was convicted this year of murdering her husband Todd Chance, will be featured on NBC’s “Dateline” on Friday.

The former elementary school principal was found guilty of murdering Todd Chance in 2013. Prosecutors say she shot him with his gun in his car, then dumped his body in an orchard. Chance was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in September.

In an exclusive interview with “Dateline,” Chance tells Andrea Canning that she didn’t do it.

Dateline also hears from Todd’s step-daughter, Jessica, and retired Kern County Sheriff’s Detective Kavin Brewer.

You can watch the “Dateline” episode Friday at 9 p.m. on KGET TV-17.