BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has set up a long-term lane closure on a part of northbound I-5at the Grapevine.

CHP officers said a big rig and its trailer caught fire just before 3 a.m. and quickly became fully engulfed in flames. The fire broke out right by the Outlets at Tejon.

The northbound left, as well as Laval Road off ramp, are closed. The closure is set in place while crews clean up.

Traffic heading southbound toward Los Angeles is not being impacted.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.