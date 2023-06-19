BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 traffic lanes are at a standstill after a semi-truck hauling potatoes overturned and spilled its cargo across traffic lanes, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The big rig overturned and its trailer was reported to be hanging on the center median into southbound traffic lanes on Highway 99, just north of California Avenue, around 6:51 a.m., officials said.

Photos courtesy of Brandon Barraza.

The semi-truck blocked the first and second lanes on the northbound side, CHP said.

Caltrans and emergency crews are on the scene. Take an alternate route if possible.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story.