BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 off-ramp is open after Caltrans crews conduct an unscheduled cleanup in the area, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP closed the Highway 99 Rosedale off-ramp at 9:39 a.m. as Caltrans as work crews performed an unscheduled cleanup on the ramp.

Officials did not specify what prompted the clean up.