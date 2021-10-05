NAWS China Lake Super Hornet crashes in Death Valley National Park

This July 17, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight after refueling over the Pacific Ocean near the coast of Brisbane, Australia. The Navy said Wednesday, July 31, that an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet similar to this one has crashed in the California desert and a search-and-rescue helicopter is en route to the scene, about 60 miles north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake. (Senior Airman Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force via AP)

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — An F/A-18 Super Hornet crashed in Death Valley Nation Park Monday afternoon leaving the pilot with minor injuries, according to a U.S. Navy press release.

A Super Hornet assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 based out of Naval Air weapons Station China Lake crashed in the southern area of Death Valley Nation Park around 3 p.m.

Search and rescue units from NAWS China Lake, Fort Irwin Army Base, and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron based out of Yuma responded to the scene and rescued the pilot, according to the U.S. Navy. The pilot was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and treated for minor injuries.

The pilot was released from the hospital Monday night.

No civilians were harmed during the accident. The National Park Service along with the U.S. Navy is working to cleanup the area of the crash.

The U.S. Navy is working with local authorities who are investigating the incident.