NAWS China Lake Super Hornet crashes in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — An F/A-18 Super Hornet crashed in Death Valley Nation Park Monday afternoon leaving the pilot with minor injuries, according to a U.S. Navy press release.
A Super Hornet assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 based out of Naval Air weapons Station China Lake crashed in the southern area of Death Valley Nation Park around 3 p.m.
Search and rescue units from NAWS China Lake, Fort Irwin Army Base, and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron based out of Yuma responded to the scene and rescued the pilot, according to the U.S. Navy. The pilot was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and treated for minor injuries.
The pilot was released from the hospital Monday night.
No civilians were harmed during the accident. The National Park Service along with the U.S. Navy is working to cleanup the area of the crash.
The U.S. Navy is working with local authorities who are investigating the incident.