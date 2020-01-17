Navy veteran who killed ex-girlfriend sentenced to 12 years in prison

A former naval officer was sentenced today for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, a fellow navy veteran.

In June 2015, 25-year-old Jessica Hayes sent a seemingly frantic text message to her boyfriend, saying her ex showed up to her Southwest Bakersfield apartment unannounced.

Later that day, her body was found at her home with her own belt wrapped around her neck.

“I went to her apartment to look for her, and I’d seen her through her window on the ground, and she was in there dead,” her friend Bailey Newman said. “I screamed. I just kept screaming,” Newman recalled.

Prosecutors believe Hayes’ ex, 44-year-old Anthony Wayne Karsten, strangled her.

The two dated after meeting in the navy.

Police arrested Karsten after finding his DNA on her belt.

He was charged with murder, but the charge was dismissed when he accepted a plea deal in October.

“A plea shouldn’t have been offered,” said Hayes’ mother, Gladys Arbuckle. “We wanted a trial.”

Now, Karsten has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

“That’s not what it was, that’s not how he went about it,” Newman said. “He should get the first degree and the maximum sentence for the crime he committed.”

“I think basically Kern County keeps giving people slaps on the wrist,” Arbuckle said.

Hayes’ family believes justice has not been served.

“This is the second-worst day of my life besides the day she died,” Newman said. “Knowing that one day he’ll be a free man, be able to walk the streets that I do, breathe the same fresh air that I do, it’s just not right. Jessica has been let down. I feel like her life didn’t matter to this county after she served her country.”