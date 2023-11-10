BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A World War II veteran hailing from Bakersfield will be celebrating over 100 years of living this weekend.

On Nov. 11, Victor Killingsworth will be celebrating a milestone; 103 years of life. A Navy serviceman during World War II, Killingsworth held the title of Senior Grade Lieutenant.

From 1942 to 1946, Killingsworth accomplished what most others could not. At the Battle of Tinian, landed 75 boatloads of Marines behind enemy lines which totaled around 8,000 soldiers during a 24 hour period.

“It’s a surprise, I’m as surprised as anybody for being here this long,” said Killingsworth. “I think, for the younger people, they need to study a little more American history, not getting enough of it to know what our forefathers did for us. They built the finest system of government that the world has ever known.”

Killingsworth was apart of a U.S. Navy Amphibious squad, claiming it to be one of the best kept secrets in the Navy.