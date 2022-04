BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.

Dale Cheeseman, a Navy veteran, turned 100 years old. He says the secret to longevity is hard work. This birthday celebration was outdoors because of COVID-19.

A convoy of supporters waved and greeted him in northwest Bakersfield. That same group celebrated Navy veteran Paul Larsen earlier that evening.