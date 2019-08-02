Navy identifies pilot killed in fighter jet crash

The U.S. Navy has identified a pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in Death Valley National Park as 33-year-old Lt. Charles Z. Walker, according to the Associated Press.

The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

The single-seat F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed Wednesday morning in a canyon in Death Valley National Park where military aircraft conduct low-level training.

Seven tourists on the ground were treated for minor injuries.

The Navy says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.