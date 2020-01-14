Navy hiring hundreds of civilians to assist in earthquake recovery efforts at China Lake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest is looking to hire more than 200 civilian position to assist in earthquake recovery efforts at Naval Air Station China Lake.

The rapid hire event will be held on Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1p.m. at Ridgecrest’s America’s Job Center, 540 Perdew Ave., Suite B-2. The event will include on-site interviews and on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates.

Available positions include electricians, mechanics, painters, architects and welders.

America’s Job Center will provide preparation classes on Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m., aimed at helping candidates prepare for the interview process and perfect their resumes.

Participants are encouraged to submit their resumes in advance at rapidhiringevents.com.