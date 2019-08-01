Navy confirms pilot killed in Wednesday morning crash in Death Valley National Park

Navy confirms pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the pilot of the FA-18E died in a crash Wednesday morning in Death Valley National Park.

The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

The single-seat F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed Wednesday morning in a canyon in Death Valley National Park where military aircraft conduct low-level training.

Seven tourists on the ground were treated for minor injuries.

The Navy says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

