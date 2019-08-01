Navy confirms pilot killed in Wednesday morning crash in Death Valley National Park

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the pilot of the FA-18E died in a crash Wednesday morning in Death Valley National Park.
The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.
The single-seat F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed Wednesday morning in a canyon in Death Valley National Park where military aircraft conduct low-level training.
Seven tourists on the ground were treated for minor injuries.
The Navy says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.