BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A naval fighter jet pilot was killed after a crash Friday afternoon near Trona, according to military officials.

Officials said an F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the vicinity of Trona at around 2:30 p.m. The pilot was confirmed dead from the crash. Firefighters from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and Naval Security Forces responded to the crash site.

The jet was based out of Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The pilot’s identity will be released at a later time, officials said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported from the crash and no other information was released about the incident.

In October 2020, a Navy jet pilot ejected before the aircraft crashed in the Mojave desert. In July 2019, a Super Hornet crashed in the Mojave desert, killing the pilot.