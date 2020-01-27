Natural gas leak closes portion of Highway 46 in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A natural gas leak in Lost Hills prompted road closures for several hours Monday afternoon.
CHP says it received call about a construction crew hitting a natural gas line at Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road at around 12:45 p.m. The leak has not prompted evacuations, and no injuries have been reported.
Traffic is being diverted off Highway 46 with CHP officers directing vehicles through the detour.
CHP says SoCal Gas has arrived to repair the leak and will reopen roads in about an hour.