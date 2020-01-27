Natural gas leak closes portion of Highway 46 in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A natural gas leak in Lost Hills prompted road closures for several hours Monday afternoon.

CHP says it received call about a construction crew hitting a natural gas line at Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road at around 12:45 p.m. The leak has not prompted evacuations, and no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted off Highway 46 with CHP officers directing vehicles through the detour.

LOST HILLS AREA: State Route 46 between Interstate 5 and Lost Hills Road is closed due to a natural gas line leak. Seek alternate routes. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/rw2ZMYe7Yv — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 27, 2020

CHP says SoCal Gas has arrived to repair the leak and will reopen roads in about an hour.