BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Supreme Court reached a decision on Haaland v. Brackeen on Thursday, June 15 seven months after the case was argued, and many Native Americans have followed the trial since its beginning.

The case is centered around the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law that gives preference to Native American families adopting Native American children.

The Supreme Court chose to uphold the 1978 law after a Texas couple’s attempt to adopt a Native American child without being Native American themselves, according to the Associated Press.

Kenneth Hansen, a full-time political science and American Indian studies professor at California State University, Fresno and a Native American of Shawnee, Tsalagi and Lakota descent, feels relieved about the decision.

“I was expecting it to go the other way. I didn’t think Roberts, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett would uphold the law,” Hansen wrote to KGET. “Gorsuch’s concurring opinion has a great history lesson if you want to know why the law was/is needed.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch offered a concurring opinion with the case’s outcome.

“Our Constitution reserves for the Tribes a place—an enduring place—in the structure of American life. It promises them sovereignty for as long as they wish to keep it,” Justice Gorsuch wrote in the decision. “And it secures that promise by divesting States of authority over Indian affairs and by giving the federal government certain significant (but limited and enumerated) powers aimed at building a lasting peace.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Morongo Band of Mission Indians Chairman Charles Martin, Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Quinault Indian Nation President Guy Capoeman issued a joint statement regarding Thursday’s ruling.

“Today’s decision is a major victory for Native tribes, children, and the future of our culture and heritage,” the statement read. “It is also a broad affirmation of the rule of law, and of the basic constitutional principles surrounding relationships between Congress and tribal nations. We hope this decision will lay to rest the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty and creating instability throughout Indian law that have persisted for too long.”

Hansen, who is a ten-year staff member with the Chalon Indian Nation based in Bakersfield, expressed the importance of the law to the Chalon people.

“The Chalon tribe has used ICWA a number of times to hold our tribal families together,” Hansen wrote. “Even though the tribe is not federally recognized (most Mission tribes in CA are not) ICWA still applies.”

Hansen also emphasized the value of keeping Native families together following his experience as a pre-ICWA adoptee.

“I’m relieved that government policy will not inflict the trauma of family separations on tribal communities. The trauma of adoption is real for 25% of Native children born in the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s,” Hansen wrote. “The attempt to overturn ICWA was a serious threat to tribal sovereignty and self-determination.”