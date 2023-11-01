BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of November marks the start of Native American Heritage month and with it comes the inaugural Native American Veterans Honor Flight, which departed from Meadows Field Airport Wednesday morning enroute to Washington D.C.

On Thursday, Honor Flight participants will begin to visit Veteran monuments and memorials dedicated to Native Americans vets who have served in the armed forces. Some of the Vets onboard the 48th Honor Flight have not flown in a plane in many years, while others have never been to the Nation’s Capitol.

