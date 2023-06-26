BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June 27 marks an annual holiday that you may have never heard of, National Sunglasses Day.

The history of sunglasses stretches as far back as 14th century China, where judges used eyewear made of smoke-colored quartz to mask their emotions.

However, sunglasses are more than fashion accessories. Sunglasses with UV protection help filter light and protect the eyes from damaging rays that can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration, skin cancer around the eyelids and other eye diseases.