BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Street Rod Association brings back the largest automotive event in Kern County. The 45th annual Western Street Rod Nationals cruised to the fairgrounds.



It’s cars, cars and more cars. A perfect event for any car enthusiast.

“The years are open it’s not just a specific year,” Angel Robles said. “It’s open to hot rods, muscle cars, your rat rods, low riders, everything and everyone is really friendly.”

Visitors checked out custom rides from across the Western U.S. throughout the weekend. Muscle cars, street rods, and old-time classics all on display and cruising throughout the venue.

“If you want to cruise you can cruise around the fairground,” Robles said. “You can walk around with the cars but my favorite is the cruising or just watching because everyone is just riding around, having fun and enjoying themselves.”

Some people have been coming to the event for decades. They say the event only continues to get better while more and more kind people continue to join in on the fun.

“Man, this is the place right here,” Danny Sainz said. “When we leave, we’re ready to come back next year. We’re raring to go again already.”

Many car enthusiasts are already starting to make plans for next year’s event.