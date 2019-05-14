National Police Week began Sunday

Sunday was the start of National Police Week and law enforcement agencies across the nation will pause to recognize their fallen brothers and sisters.

More that 370 names of officers were added to the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C. and this Thursday there will be several ceremonies to remember local officers who died while serving their communities.

Thursday at 7 a.m. the Bakersfield Police Department will be held at the police department downtown on Truxtun Avenue.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will hold a ceremony at its monument on Norris Road at 10 a.m. Thursday and at noon a county wide ceremony will be held in front of the superior court house.