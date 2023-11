BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at Jastro Park Dec. 7., according to organizers.

The ceremony will be taking place at 9:50 a.m., the exact time Hawaii was attacked 82 years ago, at the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial.

You can expect music, bell ringing, cannon firing, military vehicles and much more.

For more information contact, Marc at 661-487-0350.