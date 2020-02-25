IHOP Pancake Day to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s still time for you to chow down on a short stack of pancakes to help out a local children’s hospital. 

IHOP is raising money for Children’s Miracle Network, including the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. 

It’s happening Tuesday, February 25,  from 7 am to 7 p.m. at all IHOP restaurants in Kern County.

They’ll be accepting donations and offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Diners will also have a chance to win free pancakes for life. 

If you missed today’s event, you can donate to the Lauren Small Children’s Center here.

