IHOP Pancake Day to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s still time for you to chow down on a short stack of pancakes to help out a local children’s hospital.

IHOP is raising money for Children’s Miracle Network, including the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

It’s happening Tuesday, February 25, from 7 am to 7 p.m. at all IHOP restaurants in Kern County.

They’ll be accepting donations and offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Diners will also have a chance to win free pancakes for life.

If you missed today’s event, you can donate to the Lauren Small Children’s Center here.