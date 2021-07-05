National nonprofit offering free veterinary care, supplies to homeless people’s pets in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ElleVet Project, a national nonprofit, is reaching out to the homeless population in Kern County this week by helping to take care of their pets.

The ElleVet Project provides free veterinary care, food and supplies to pets of homeless people. The nonprofit’s stop in Bakersfield is part of their West Coast tour this summer. On Monday, their “ElleVan” was offering services outside the Mercy House on East Brundage Lane.

“The human-animal bond between many of the people without homes that we’ve seen, and their pets, is so strong,” Amanda Howland of the ElleVet Project said. “They take great care [of them], they’re just unable to afford veterinary care.”

Here is a list of ElleVet’s stops in Bakersfield this week.

ElleVet Schedule:

Tuesday, July 6

Mercy House, 1900 East Brundage Lane

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday, July 7-8

The Mission at Kern County, 816 East 21st Street

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the organization, or to learn how to donate money or much-need veterinary supplies, visit ElleVetProject.org.