TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is partnering with the Tehachapi Police Foundation to host National Night Out on Aug. 3 at Philip Marx Central Park.

The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District will have a screening of Disney’s “Raya & The Last Dragon” following the event at 8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual event that promotes a stronger bond between communities and law enforcement.