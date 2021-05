BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week is Hospital Week, and to kick off the celebration, art is spreading across town.

Adventist Health Bakersfield and local artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova teamed up today to offer art therapy in the form of paint by number murals. Williams-Cordova and Adventist Health held a similar event for nurses week.

The hospital says it hopes the paintings will bring joy to local health care workers after such a challenging year.