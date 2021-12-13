National Guard celebrates birthday with wreath laying ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, the National Guard is celebrating 385 years of service to our country and a local ceremony was held to recognize the milestone.

The U.S. National Guard was born on Dec. 13, 1636 as English colonial militia. A wreath laying ceremony was held outside our office on Gateway Avenue in honor of our fallen soldiers.

A spokesperson says the Army National Guard is so important because it’s community based.

“We’re just as important as the other branches,” said Yvette Velasquez, recruiter for California Army and National Guard. “The only different between us and the other branches is we are local like the LA riots, stuff like that or COVID relief missions, National Guard actually does that. None of the other branches can do that.”

If you are interested in recruiting in the Army National Guard, call 661-979-5380.