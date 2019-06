June 21 is National Go Skateboarding Day and many, including 17 News photojournalists Juan Corona and Brandon Nguyen, took part.

You can watch their gnarly video above.

A new film capturing local skateboarders premieres Friday in Bakersfield.

The film “Searching” was shot by 17 News photojournalist Brandon Nguyen and includes stories from local skateboarders.

The free premiere screening takes place at Impact Skate Shop on Chester Avenue at 7 p.m.