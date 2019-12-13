National Gingerbread House Day celebration at Beale Memorial Library

The holiday season is fully underway. It’s a time to deck the halls, and decorating gingerbread houses at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield.

Thursday was National Gingerbread House Day and folks at the library celebrated with a free event.

Attendees were able to make their own gingerbread houses, take pictures with Santa Claus, make ornaments and more.

“I love having the library full people and full of life. The kids are all excited and it’s a good holiday to build and have fun,” library associate Ariel Dyer said.

Santa Claus made sure to wish as many kids as possible Merry Christmas by communicating in sign language.