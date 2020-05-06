National Day of Nitro coming to Bakersfield this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Day of Nitro is coming to Bakersfield this month.

Auto Club Famoso Raceway and Stith Printing, Inc. have teamed up for the event, which will consist of nitro burning engines being fired up and it will all be streamed live on Famoso Raceway’s Facebook page and on nationaldayofnitro.com.

Nationwide fire ups, interviews and stories told will be shown throughout the day, with the festivities starting at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. “Let’s Burn Nitro Again” t-shirts are available and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Drag Racing Association of Women.

As a special thank you, all participating teams will be entered into a drawing where one team will receive $1,000 credit towards entry or ticket purchases for the 2021 Good Vibrations March Meet, presented by Lucas Oil.

Stith Printing, Inc. is also offering a $1,000 credit to be applied towards new artwork.

For more information, call the Auto Club Famoso Raceway at 844-346-4876 ex. 4 or email us at nitro@famosoraceway.com