‘Nathan’s Last Wish’ toy drive to honor memory of boy who died of cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Nathan Garcia, a boy who died of cancer nine years ago, is keeping his memory alive by fulfilling his final wish of collecting thousands of toys for children at hospitals.

The family will be holding a toy drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rosedale Middle School to collect toys for the Ronald McDonald House, Lauren Small Children’s Hospital and Valley Children’s Hospital. This will be a drive-thru event.

Nathan Garcia died of a brain tumor on Dec. 18, 2012. Since his death, the Nathan Garcia Childhood Cancer Foundation has held numerous events benefiting families and children being treated for cancer. Nathan would have been 22 years old this year.

Rosedale Middle School is located at 12463 Rosedale Hwy.

