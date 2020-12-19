‘Nathan’s Last Wish’ toy drive honors memory of boy who died of cancer 8 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a boy who died of cancer eight years ago is keeping his memory alive by fulfilling his final wish of collecting thousands of toys for children at hospitals.

The family of Nathan Garcia is holding the toy drive on Dec. 19. Nathan’s Last Wish Toy Drive takes place Saturday morning at Liberty Park at Jewetta Avenue and Brimhall Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Garcia family says the toys will be collected at the park in a drive-thru at the park and will go to children at Lauren Small Children’s Center and Valley Children’s Hospital.

Nathan Garcia died of died of a brain tumor on Dec. 18, 2012. Since his death, the Nathan Garcia Childhood Cancer Foundation has held numerous events benefiting families and children being treated for cancer. He would have been 21 years old this year.