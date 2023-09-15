BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — History has been made in Kern County. NaTesha “T” Johnson has been appointed as the Fourth District Member to serve in Kern’s Civil Service Commission, making her the first African American woman to join the commission.

Board of Supervisor David Couch appointed Johnson to the commission Thursday. Johnson’s appointment also marks the third African American woman to hold a state-appointed position on the 15th District Agricultural Association, Kern County Fair Board, the commission said in a news release.

I am excited and eager to take on this responsibility and join the Civil Service Commission. I am wholeheartedly committed to upholding and maintaining the integrity of the Kern County Civil Service System. I believe that diversity in our leadership is vital, and I am confident that my perspective and experience will contribute significantly to the commission’s work. NaTesha “T” Johnson, Kern County Civil Service Commission

Johnson brings a plethora of experience and expertise to her new role. Currently, she is Program Director of Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development for Kern Community College District, the news release said.

Johnson’s educational background includes a Master of Public Administration from California State University Bakersfield and a certification in diversity, equity and inclusion from Cornell University.