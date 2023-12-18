BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 90 people, from four years old to 59-years-old, performed in the second annual production of Natalia Mallory’s “The Nutcracker”.

The two-hour production of pirouettes held by the Mallory Academy of Dance kicked off at East Bakersfield High School on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Organizers say what makes this production of “The Nutcracker” unique is that anyone in the community can try out. Twenty different cultures are represented, and performances are inclusive to dancers with disabilities.

Try-outs were held in June, and Sunday marked the finale to the three-day production that started Friday, Dec. 15.

17’s very own Elaina Rusk also performed in this year’s production.

Mallory Academy of Dance offers dance programs for students of all levels of ability, ranging from the age of two years old to adults.