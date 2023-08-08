BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New technology developed by NASA scientists has successfully helped grape growers identify the early signs of a devastating crop-killing disease.

The disease, “grapevine leafroll-associated virus complex 3,” is known to cause low crop yields and lead to soured fruits, can cause billions in damage and losses each year. Officials said the disease is spread mostly by insects.

Detecting the dangerous disease early comes with a hefty price tag since the process requires molecular testing and “vine-by-vine” inspections.

Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., mounted an imaging system in the belly of a research plane to fly over crops in Lodi, Calif. in hopes of spotting affected vineyards.

The imaging system successfully identified the early stages of the crop-killing disease before symptoms were even visible to the human eye, which gave farmers a year’s head start to combat a potential disease outbreak.