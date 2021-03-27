NASA engineer teaches Curran Middle School students about Mars missions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next generation of potential NASA scientists got an up-close look at our missions to Mars with the help of an expert.

More than 100 students at Curran Middle School participated in a special Zoom seminar on Friday with NASA Engineer Miguel San Martin, who has been part of every Mars rover mission to date.

“I’m looking forward to talking with your students. It’s always fun seeing the next generation of engineers, scientists and astronauts,” he said during the seminar.

Martin showed photos of the Mars rovers from the past and up to today, as well as images of Mars itself. He also talked about the importance of scientific discovery and what we’ve been able to learn from the various Mars missions.