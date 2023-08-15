BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Known as a prominent venue for the punk rock music scene, Narducci’s Cafe in Old Town Kern has suddenly closed its doors, according to a social media post.

The cafe made the announcement Monday on Instagram.

The statement said owners already had closing in mind, and with permits up for renewals the cafe said permanently closing would be the best decision. Narducci’s Cafe closed effective immediately on Monday.

All scheduled shows have been cancelled, according to organizers.