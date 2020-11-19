Narcan training and distribution to be held Saturday in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A free drive-thru Narcan training and distribution event will be held on Saturday, according to a release from Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Side Recreation Center at 500 Cascade Place, with the first 100 cars receiving a free Naloxone kit, the release said. Car-side training will be conducted. All participants are required to wear masks and stay in their vehicles.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.