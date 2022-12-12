BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now proposing legislation requiring schools across the state to have Narcan on campuses in case of overdoses.

Narcan is a brand name for the prescription drug naloxone, used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency. The legislation comes after fentanyl deaths accounted for more than 80% of all drug-related deaths among young Californians in 2021.

For Parent J.W. Owens this could make a change after his 15-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl three times. He is thankful she is alive and he wants parents to continue the conversation.

“Watching my daughter pretty much go through withdrawals that hits home to any parent at all, and just make sure you talk to your kids and let them know to make sure you take nothing from no one,” said Owens.

Fentanyl deaths caused 5,722 deaths last year, according to the California Department of Health, with 224 deaths in ages 15 to 19 years old. In Kern County, the most recently reported number, in October, is 174 deaths.

Panama Buena Vista and Kern High School Districts say Narcan is on school grounds. However, Community Activist Audrey Chavez shares that Narcan in all schools could change those numbers.

“If something happens, we’ve taken the responsible role of having it there so that if and when it happens, we can save a life because minutes matter, and when we reverse that overdose, we have saved a life, and that is priceless,” said Chavez.

Until that does happen, Chavez recommends parents continue to talk to their children.

To do so, experts recommend parents should:

Talk to their children about fentanyl and the consequences of fentanyl.

Become aware of the language kids use when interacting via social media or texting that could describe drugs.

Promote drug education programs in schools.

Each of these tips could make a difference in keeping one more child safe and alive.