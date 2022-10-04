BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Narcan in schools across Kern County is a hot topic lately. With nearly a dozen confirmed opioid overdoses within the district parents demanding answers from local school boards.

Most recently, parents at a North High School meeting last week demanded the school allow their kids to bring Narcan to campus. Narcan is an overdose reversal medication.

This Tuesday we have new information about how school districts are responding.

Parents attending Monday night’s meeting of the Kern High School District wanted answers about student safety in schools. The district announced precautionary measures to keep kids safe, by using Narcan.

“As a nation and as a community we’re in the midst of an opioid crisis,” Cynthia Brakeman the KHSD president said. “Since the beginning of the school year life saving Narcan has been administered several times at Kern High School District sites.”

But some parents said not enough is being done, drugs still are spreading throughout the schools and teachers can’t do anything about it.

“I actually spent the day at North High. I think they need security in the corner in the girl’s bathroom where they do drugs,” Leah Roberts a North High School parent said. “I witnessed students just walking around with vape pens at lunch. Students walking out of class.. Teacher’s hands are tied.”

Audrey Chavez, the Executive Director of the Bakersfield AIDS Project, gave Narcan training during the meeting.

“Everyone should know about it. It is free. Let us not be the barriers for our own children. Let us not wait for overdoses and deaths on our campuses,” Chavez said. “It is that easy.”

Bakersfield City School District had a special meeting Monday night to go over a proposed Narcan policy. Superintendent Mark Luque said in a letter the district approved the policy. The policy has Narcan in all middle and Jr. high schools and training for school personnel in coordination with Drug Free Kern.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Jennifer Irvin the assistant superintendent for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District as of Sept. 30 the district is already having Narcan brought to all of its schools.

KHSD said it has had Narcan on school grounds since February and every officer is trained and has two containers with them. The district is discussing a policy about students having Narcan on campus.